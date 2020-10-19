Childcare at watershed moment

The recent surge in Carlow Covid-19 cases continued this evening with 11 more cases being confirmed.

As Level 5 restrictions were set to be confirmed this evening, 1,031 cases were confirmed nationally but no Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

There has been a significant number of Carlow Covid-19 cases in recent days with 57 cases reported in the last four days alone.

There have been 95 new cases in Carlow in the last two weeks.

Carlow still is among the counties which has the lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland but it’s clear that the numbers are on the rise in every county.

Of the cases notified today:

511 are men / 518 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 30 years old

235 in Dublin, 232 in Cork, 60 in Galway, 47 in Limerick, 47 in Kerry, and theremaining 410 cases are spread across 21 counties.

As of 2pm today, 298 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “If you have symptoms of Covid-19, if you are waiting for a test result or if you are a confirmed case, you must self-isolate for 10 days from when you first develop symptoms. Self-isolation means staying in your room, away from other members of your household.

“If you live in a house with a confirmed case do not go to work or school. You must stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.”