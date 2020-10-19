Teen stabbed in Fairways estate

David Lawlor (Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and late of Ballinabrannagh, County Carlow) passed away peacefully at home on 18 October 2020 surrounded by his loving family beloved husband of the late Peggy. He will be sadly missed by his loving daughters Margaret, Teresa and Catherine, sons-in-law Derek, Denis and Derek, grandchildren Darren, Zoe, Leona, Declan, Adam, Lee, Sharon and Paul, great-grandchildren, niece Ann and by his extended family and friends.

A private family Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday followed by burial at Newcastle Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot may leave a personal message in the Condolences section below.

Alice (Ally) Andrews (née rose)

Glenageary, Dublin / Borris, Carlow

Andrews (née Rose) Alice (Ally) (Glenageary, Co. Dublin and formerly of Borris, Co. Carlow) October 16, 2020. Suddenly, but peacefully. Much loved wife of the late John and dear mother of Gwen and Stewart. Very sadly missed by grandchildren Paul, Peter, Philip and Patrick, granddaughters-in-law Miki and Lynn, great-grandchildren Leon and Katie, partners Ger and Yvonne, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government regulations on public gatherings, a private Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, 21st October, at 2.30pm. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot, can view the ceremony online at: https://vimeo.com/event/153499 or may leave their personal message in the condolences section below. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Meals-on-Wheels, 26 Corrig Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin.