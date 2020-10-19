200 fewer permanent nurses since Covid-19 outbreak Dáil hears

Gardaí in Dublin have seized cannabis worth an estimated €70,000.

The seizure was made on Sunday evening after gardaí observed a car driving erratically in the Donomore Estate in Tallaght.

The vehicle was subsequently searched, during which 2.5kg of the drug was found.

A follow up search at an address in Tallaght led gardaí to discover an additional 1kg of cannabis.

A man in his 40s was arrested and is being detained in respect of the drug seizure.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning having been charged in relation to the incident.