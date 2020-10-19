200 fewer permanent nurses since Covid-19 outbreak Dáil hears

A fifth person has been arrested in connection to alleged witness intimidation during the murder trial of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe.

In August, Aaron Brady of Crossmaglen, Co Armagh was convicted of the murder of Detective Donohoe outside a Co Louth Credit Union in January 2013.

During the trial, an investigation began into claims of witness intimidation which included allegations of a mobile phone being used in prison.

Four people who had been arrested in connection to the investigation have all been released without charge.

This morning, a fifth person was taken into custody, and is being questioned at Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin.