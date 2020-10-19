200 fewer permanent nurses since Covid-19 outbreak Dáil hears

UPDATED: 11.25am

Gardaí have upgraded an investigation into the disappearance of Jo Jo Dullard to a murder inquiry.

The 21-year-old Kilkenny woman went missing 25 years ago.

On November 9th, 1995, she was trying to get home to Callan from Dublin but the only bus available was going to Naas in Co Kildare.

She got to Naas and then hitched two lifts and ended up in Moone.

She rang a friend in a phonebox to tell her what was going on and then said a car had stopped for her.

Nobody has seen or heard from her since.

A statement issued today read: “Gardaí are appealing to anyone that met, saw, or has any information in relation to the murder of Josephine after 11.37pm on the night of the 9th November 1995 who has not spoken to Gardaí to please come forward.

“Jo Jo’s family have suffered from her disappearance for nearly 25 years now. Today marks another traumatic day for Jo Jo’s family as her case is publicly confirmed to be now an active murder investigation. An Garda Síochána is resolute in our determination to provide answers for Jo Jo’s family and bring her murderer to justice.”