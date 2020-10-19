Two burglars jailed over ‘nasty’ break-in after being caught by residents

An official Garda inquiry is underway after a senior officer who was awaiting results of a Covid-19 test attended an event with around 15 people this morning.

The officer subsequently received a positive result and everyone who attended the event has been advised to restrict their movements.

The event was a media briefing on the murder of Jo Jo Dullard, the 21-year-old who went missing in Moone in Co Kildare 25 years ago.

There were around 15 people present at the briefing, including Jo Jo’s sister Kathleen Bergin. It took place indoors in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

In a statement, gardaí said social distancing measures were put in place at the briefing. Members of the media were advised to only attend if essential and they were told to wear a face covering.

Those present at the briefing are now restricting their movements and an internal inquiry has been launched.