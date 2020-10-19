New court cases to halt if Government opts for Level 5 restrictions

Ireland’s Covid-19 tracker app is now compatible with equivalent apps in other European member states.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, welcomed the news saying that the initiative will help to break the chain of coronavirus infections across borders and save lives.

Ireland’s tracker app is one of the first wave of national apps linked through the European interoperability gateway.

It means that people with the Irish app will receive an alert if they are a close contact with people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 and who have installed an approved EU member state app on their phone.

This EU-wide system was developed by the European Commission, following a request from EU member states.

After a successful pilot phase, the system goes live today with the first national apps now linked through this service: Ireland’s COVID tracker, Germany’s Corona-Warn-App and Italy’s Immuni app.

Interlinking apps

Minister Donnelly said: “I am so proud of what Ireland has achieved, being one of the first countries to interlink apps at an EU level with Germany and Italy.”

“Ireland has consistently been a leader in the development of contact tracing apps and had one of the world’s most successful contact tracing app launches, with a huge uptake in the first 24 hours.

“Currently the app has more than 1.3 million active users. The Irish app already works on an all-island basis and today’s launch of the European Federated Gateway Service will facilitate apps working on a pan-European basis.”

The Minister added: “Today’s announcement is another important tool in the effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“While the general advice in Ireland is currently against non-essential travel overseas, this system will be of benefit for those undertaking essential travel to and from Ireland. I am again asking everyone across the country to download the app. The more people that download the app the more effective the app will be.”