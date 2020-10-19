Ireland’s Covid tracker app now linked with those from EU countries

  • Home >
Monday, October 19, 2020

No new juries will be sworn to hear trials at the Central Criminal Court if the Government opts for a Level 5 lockdown.

Mr Justice Michael White said today that trials can continue during Level 4 restrictions, with juries to be selected from smaller panels to allow for social distancing.

Under Level 5 no new juries will be sworn but trials that are already underway will continue.

It remains to be seen what will happen if the Government opts for a hybrid of Levels 4 and 5.

The system outlined by the judge this morning mirrors that undertaken during the first lockdown when ongoing trials, including that of Aaron Brady, were allowed to conclude.

There are currently a number of trials ongoing before the Central Criminal Court in Dublin and around the country.

A further statement from the Courts Service is expected later today.

