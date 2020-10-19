Two burglars jailed over ‘nasty’ break-in after being caught by residents

The Pandemic Unemployment Payment will be restored to €350 for anyone who was earning €400 a week or more before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

244,000 people will receive the PUP tomorrow, which is 15,000 more than last week.

Under level 5 restrictions all non-essential retail would close, while bars, cafes and restaurants would only be able to offer take away or delivery services.

The figures have increased following last week’s decision to move the border counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to Level 4 of the Government’s pandemic roadmap.

On Monday, the Department of Social Protection issued payments valued at €65.5 million, up from €61.4 million last week.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said: “Today’s figures demonstrate the unprecedented challenging times the country is facing as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A major factor in managing the behaviour of the virus is being able to reduce the number of people we meet.

The Cabinet met earlier today and are preparing for Level 5 restrictions nationwide, which means the cost of the PUP could be set to rise again.

Ms Humphreys said: “I am deeply conscious that people feel anxious and concerned about the prospect of future restrictions.

“But I know too that we have it in us as a country to get back on top on this virus. We did it before and we will do it again.

“I know how difficult it is for people who are being asked to work from home where possible and to refrain from making household visits.”