Ireland’s Covid tracker app now linked with those from EU countries

Some shops have seen demand double in recent days amid speculation of a second lockdown.

There are queues at many stores across the country as customers prepare for Christmas despite the impending restrictions.

As the Cabinet is due to meet later today to sign off on a move to Level 4 measures, which could force many non-essential shops to close, consumers have been out in force to make their purchases before the shutters come down.

Retail Ireland says some outlets have seen trade double over the last few days compared to what they would normally expect.

DIY and electrical equipment are some of the most in-demand products.

Despite the rush, the group says they have not seen the kind of extra demand in supermarkets that was common back in March.

Retail Ireland is assuring customers that there is no threat to grocery supply chains and therefore no need to panic buy.