Death notices and funeral arrangements

By Suzanne Pender

TANNER Hall, Athy Road has been taken in charge by Carlow Co Council. The decision to take the estate in charge was proposed at last week’s council meeting by cllr Fergal Browne and seconded by cllr Fintan Phelan.

The council also heard that nine houses in Tanner Hall would be taken over by a co-operative housing agency.

Cllr Browne also asked about the status of Lime Grove, Palatine, adding that the process of taking in charge was taking too long. Director of services Michael Rainey stated that the council was engaged with the residents at Lime Grove and that a CCTV survey was currently being undertaken, with an update expected shortly.