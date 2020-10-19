Cabinet to agree further Covid-19 restrictions today

The Teachers Union of Ireland (TUI) is seeking clarification from Government on whether schools would be safe to open under Level 5 restrictions.

The Cabinet will meet today to decide on whether to increase restrictions, but the union is concerned over the risk of spiralling Covid-19 cases would pose to staff and students.

The TUI claims the Department of Education is failing to tackle issues like what close contacts are, which is causing huge stress to teachers.

TUI general secretary Michael Gillespie says they want to know exactly what the plans are for schools.

“Schools will definitely stay open between 1 and 4, but they did say with additional protections. We looked for clarity as to what these additional protections are over two weeks ago and we still haven’t had an answer as to what they are referring to.

“They have also said in Level 5 it would be based on the situation and the evidence over time, and we have asked for clarity on that, what does that mean,” added Mr Gissespie.