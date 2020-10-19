Death notices and funeral arrangements

By Elizabeth Lee

A TEENAGE boy is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed in a house in Carlow town, while a 15-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The stab victim, aged 16, was discovered alone by gardaí at the Maxol service station on the Dublin Road, Carlow at about 4.30am on Monday and gardaí believe that he managed to make his way there from a house in the nearby Fairways housing estate.

The boy was immediately treated for his injuries by paramedics at the scene and they continued to treat him while he was rushed to St Luke’s Hosptial, Kilkenny. He was in critical condition on arrival but is now in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí believe that the boy was stabbed during an altercation in a house in the Fairways and arrested a 15-year-old in connection to the incident. Both boys are local to Carlow town.

They also believe that the two boys know each other, but confirmed that there was no house party taking place at the time. The suspect was brought to Carlow Garda Station, where he is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Fairways estate or Dublin Road area between 3-5am that morning.

They are also appealing for any motorists who were in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.