Appeal for witnesses

A 16-year-old boy has been hospitalised after being stabbed in Carlow overnight.

It happened at a house in the Fairways estate at around 4.30am this morning.

He suffered a number of stab wounds and was taken to St Luke’s Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí confirmed that another male teen was arrested and taken to Carlow Garda Station where he is currently being held.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses who were in the vicinity of the Fairways Estate, or Dublin Road area of Carlow between 3am and 5am this morning. They are also appealing for any motorists who were in the area and who may have dash cam footage to contact call Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

Enquiries are ongoing.