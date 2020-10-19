Two burglars jailed over ‘nasty’ break-in after being caught by residents

A new anti-racism campaign has been launched today by Transport for Ireland (TFI), the Immigrant Council of Ireland (ICI) and public transport operators.

The campaign appears on social media as well as on board public transport vehicles and at stops and stations on the TFI public transport network. It is set to run for the next two weeks.

The campaign is funded by TFI and delivered in partnership with ICI, along with Dublin Bus, Bus Éireann, Iarnród Éireann, Luas, Go-Ahead Ireland and Dublin City Council.

This is the eighth year the anti-racism campaign has been run and this year’s poster features a face created by combining a diverse range of ethnicities.

The TFI and ICI have asked ‘Humans of Dublin’ to spotlight people of diverse backgrounds who are active in promoting inclusivity within Ireland.

Five participants have been chosen and photographed by Humans of Dublin in a public transport environment. Their portraits and stories will be posted on the Humans of Dublin Instagram account during the course of the campaign.

Speaking about the launch of the campaign, Minister for Transport, Eamon Ryan said:

“Racism has no place on public transport, or anywhere else in Irish life. Everyone should feel safe and respected while travelling and working on any part of our transport system, particularly the staff who have kept services running throughout the pandemic.

“I’d like to thank the NTA, transport operators and the Immigrant council of Ireland for their continued work on combating racism. This campaign is about celebrating the growing diversity within Ireland’s public transport services and ensuring people of all backgrounds are treated with the respect they deserve.”

Meanwhile, National Transport Authority chief executive Anne Graham said:

“Transport for Ireland is proud to be working with the Immigrant Council of Ireland in rolling out this important campaign. The key message is that everyone is welcome on public transport and that we are united against racism. I would encourage commuters to show their support by sharing this message and artwork on social.”