St Luke’s warns the hospital is “extremely busy” and experiencing delays

A ONE-of-a-kind cross-border partnership between Carlow and Northern Ireland crafts people will be launched this Saturday.

The Borris Lacemakers invite you to join them for the virtual launch of Common Threads – Laces Across the Border on YouTube at 3pm. This is collaborative project which the group has been involved in over the past few months with the South Armagh Lace Collective.

The groups are grateful to have been awarded funding under the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Co-operation with Northern Ireland funding scheme, which supports projects which seek to enhance, celebrate or commemorate the artistic, cultural, musical, film or heritage of the Island of Ireland on a north/south basis. Newry Mourne and Down Council were involved through their AONB and Geopark Team working in the Ring of Gullion area.

Talks between the groups started in early April when the country was in lockdown.

Brigid O’Regan, chairperson of Borris Lacemakers, said: “Unable to meet as a group, we had to embrace technology and look at every which way we could keep in touch. This took the form of Zoom, WhatsApp, Viber and even the regular phone call or post, whatever system worked. The focus was on keeping everyone ‘within the loop.’ As well as meeting within our respective groups, we held regular meetings with the other group to work out the various aspects of the project.”

Each group created a wall-hanging consisting of 19 lace squares on a quilted background with one square dedicated to the other group’s lace. The lace squares are all different, some traditional and some new designs and have their own significance for the individual lacemaker.

Bagenalstown’s Helen Doyle said: “My piece for the wall-hanging was inspired by nature, in particular the ducks that are a common sight on the river Barrow, both in Bagenalstown and Borris. During lockdown, I would post photographs and videos of the ducks and ducklings on our group WhatsApp page while I was out walking the Barrow track. It was a natural choice for me to choose a duck for my contribution to the wall-hanging.”

Another part of the project was the creation of a series of films Stories from Home, where the lacemakers talk about their craft and what it means to them. The films also focus on what it was like for the women being involved in such a project during the restrictions of Covid 19.

“Working as a nurse in a busy Kilkenny hospital meant I had limited time on my hands, but the project helped me keep my hand in at the lacemaking and it was great to be part of it,” said Mary Hayes of Kilcoltrim, Borris.

Killedmond’s Helena McAteer added: “The Common threads project came at a time when all our best-laid plans for 2020 came to a sudden halt in early March. It has been great from the point of view of keeping the group connected and focused on the lace.”

Rosie Finnegan Bell of the South Armagh Lace Collective said: “I think this project serves to remind us that culture and art knows no borders and that’s something worth celebrating. We are also very conscious of the fact that our lace tradition extends back 200 years, well before the border was established.”

Final arrangements are being made for the streaming of the virtual launch of the project. This event will be streamed live on the shared project’s YouTube channel on Saturday at 3pm. Closer to this date, the event programme and launch link will be posted to the page www.facebook.com/IrishLaces .

If you like and follow the page, you will receive notifications as they are posted on the event page. In the meantime, in the days leading up to the launch, you can get to know all the lacemakers who took part in the project by reading their stories on the Facebook page at the link above and view photos of their beautiful lace creations.