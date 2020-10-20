Feelings of loneliness and depression increased in 2020, new CSO data reveals

By Tomas Doherty

Thirteen further deaths and 1,269 new cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the Republic, with the North reporting three deaths and 913 new cases.

There have now been a total of 1,865 coronavirus-related deaths in the State.

Of the new cases, 63 per cent are in people aged under 45, with 221 cases located in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and the remaining 649 cases spread across all other counties in the Republic.

Counties Cavan and Meath have the highest infection rates in the State.

In Cavan, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population is 909.7. In Meath, it now stands at 590.6 and in Monaghan at 402.4. The next highest counties are Sligo at 355.5 and Westmeath at 336.8.

Data on Tuesday showed that the infection rate in Dublin for the past two weeks is at 239.1 cases per 100,000 people, below the national rate of 279.3 and lower than 15 other counties.

Earlier on Tuesday, the chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan called on everyone to behave in “a manner” that will drive down levels of Covid-19 infection.

The new measures under Level 5 were needed to protect schools and childcare services, to protect the health of people and to protect the health service, he told RTÉ radio’s News at One.

[media=datawrapper]JtuZF[/media]

Dr Holohan called on anyone with symptoms, or who may be waiting for a Covid test or result, to self-isolate, and warned that people who were symptomatic could not attend work, school or look after vulnerable people.

Dr Holohan said the National Public Health Emergency team (Nphet) would continue to track the 14-day incidence rate and monitor the positivity rate and hospital admissions, including intensive care numbers. If the country was down to fewer than 100 cases a day by December 1st then “we will have achieved what we set out to do.”

Back in the spring the reproduction rate of the virus, or “R” rate, had been brought down to around 0.5 and Ireland needed to get back to that level again, he said.

An “R” of below 1 means the virus is being controlled and will eventually die out. Over 1 means it is continuing to grow.

Dr Holohan urged people to follow public health advice “if we are to break the well-established chains of transmission.” – Additional reporting: Vivienne Clarke