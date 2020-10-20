Latest Covid-19 figures

By Suzanne Pender

COUNCILLOR Brian O’Donoghue secured the ultimate vote of approval last weekend when he got down on bended knee to ask his number one for her hand in marriage.

A surprised but elated Miriam Shannon from Tullow delivered a resounding ‘yes’ and the relieved Rathvilly councillor was deemed elected to his newly-minted role as fiancé.

Asked which was more nerve wracking, facing the Co Carlow electorate or winning over the lovely Miriam, Brian was in no doubt.

“It was the hardest vote to win … popping the question … definitely was more nerve-wracking,” he laughed.

Scenic St Mullins was the location for the beautiful proposal, where a fictitious social distanced coffee with friends turned into a memorable moment for the two by the water’s edge.

“She had no idea,” says Brian. “It took a while to convince her to come down to the water for a selfie, but I eventually did and that was it … I said a few things then got down on one knee … it was brilliant,” he smiled.

“We’re just enjoying being engaged for now and after a while we’ll start making plans,” Brian added.