Feelings of loneliness and depression increased in 2020, new CSO data reveals

There will be disruption for train users this weekend as works are due to commence in Dublin city centre.

Iarnród Éireann is advising customers the final phase of its major City Centre Resignalling Project begins this October Bank Holiday weekend.

The €120 million project aims to increase the number of trains which can operate during peak hours, and improve punctuality due to the modernisation of signalling.

However, the work will impact on a number of services including DART, Maynooth services and commuter lines.

Barry Kenny from Irish Rail says a lot of the scheduled work has already taken place.

“This has been a multi-phase project that has already delivered benefits in terms of increases in services. Not only does it improve operations and performance and punctuality, but it means that into the future, as we invest in the network and increase frequency, it can be more easily adapted for that.

“There are real long term benefits,” Mr Kenny added.