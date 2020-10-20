Gardaí are looking for information

Jamie McTernan with his horse box coffee dock in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. Photo: Michael O’Rourke

Elizabeth Lee

In the middle of Weaver’s Square, Baltinglass, is the dinkiest of horseboxes. Its gymkhana days are long gone, though, as it’s been repurposed as a coffee cart.

Serving his customers is barman-turned-barista Jamie McTernan.

He had taken over a pub in the town, Lizzie Keogh’s, just a year ago, so when the Covid-19 restrictions meant that he had to shut the doors, he had to think laterally about how to make a living.

“I was thinking about how I’d keep things ticking over until I could get the pub opened again,” Jamie said, explaining how he made the transition from pulling pints to frothing milk.

He sourced a beautifully kitted-out horsebox and hooked up with Wicklow Naturally, an organisation that promotes locally-produced food, to find McCabe’s Coffee. Jamie also sells treats like homemade brownies, made by Lorraine Aspil at her Daisy Cottage Farm in nearby Kiltegan.

Jamie has put his years of experience working in the hospitality trade making and serving coffee to punters to good use.

“This is the new normal, isn’t it?,” he smiled.

Jamie’s Coffee is open seven days a week