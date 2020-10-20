Councillor Brian gets the right answer

A further 16 cases of Covid-19 cases in Carlow were confirmed on Tuesday evening.

There were 13 deaths notified today to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and 1,269 cases nationally.

There have been 111 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the last two weeks. The county has a rate of 195 cases of Covid-10 per 100,000 over the last 14 days which is still below the national average of 279.3.

The Nationalist understands that no significant outbreaks of Covid-19 have been reported in local nursing homes. The testing centre in Tinryland continues to test over 100 people every day, Monday to Saturday.

According to the most recent figures, the vast majority of new cases in the county are being reported in Carlow town and surrounding areas in the Carlow local electoral area (LEA). Twenty-four cases were reported in the 14-day period between 29 September to 12 October.

The Bagenalstown LEA has seen ten cases in the same period. The Tullow LEA is the lowest in the county with just five cases.

Of the cases notified nationally today:

657 are men / 609 are women

63% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

221 in Meath, 203 in Dublin, 116 in Cork, 80 in Cavan and 649 and the remaining 649 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 312 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.