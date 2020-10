A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dublin last night.

The window of a business was smashed on Rathgar Road at around 10:30pm before a man opened the till and fled the scene with a sum of cash.

GardaĆ­ caught a man a short time later and recovered the stolen cash,

The suspect is currently being held at Rathmines Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.