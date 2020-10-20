Childcare at watershed moment

A CARLOW postal worker, who was ‘overwhelmed’ with registered post to deliver ended up concealing over 1,200 letters, a court was told.

The man pleaded guilty to one count of delaying or detaining postal packages addressed to another between 8-20 January 2020 at a sitting of Carlow District Court.

Segt John Foley said that Mr Fitzhenry had been employed with An Post in Carlow. Part of his duties was the delivery of registered mail locally.

“(the defendan) failed to deliver 1,250 letters of registered post between 8 January and 20 January. He kept the mail in his possession without authority.”

The court was told that the defendant had also forged signatures for the registered post 11 times.

An internal An Post investigation had been carried after suspicions arose and the letters were found ‘concealed’ in another location, said Sgt Foley.

Defending solicitor Michael Lanigan described the case as “unusual.”

He said that his client had only been working with An Post for two months.

“He was assigned an urban route, route 5, which takes in a lot of housing estates,” he said. “He found he was overwhelmed with post. At the time it was delivery of election material, including polling cards. He could not conclude his run within time.”

Mr Lanigan said that the letters had been found inside a room in the post office.

“It was a situation he could not get out of. He kept bringing (the registered post) back,” he said. “It got out of control, there was no criminal intent.”

Judge Geraldine Carthy agreed it was an unusual case and she adjourned the matter for a probation report until 13 January 2021.

Full story in this week’s printed edition of the Nationalist.