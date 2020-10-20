Councillor Brian gets the right answer

By Suzanne Pender

BORRIS Vocational School has appointed a new principal.

Pat Coffey this week took the helm at the Co Carlow school, bringing a fresh approach and a wealth of experience to the role.

“I’ve just completed my first week and I really enjoyed getting to know the students and the staff at Borris Vocational School, finding out about them and getting to know people,” said Pat.

“I’d like to have also met parents, too, but, unfortunately, with the current restrictions, that’s not possible at the moment,” he added.

Originally from Enfield, Co Meath, Pat has been living in Carlow for the past 18 years. He is married to Mary, a native of Bagenalstown.

He attended Maynooth University, where he obtained a BA in nua-Ghaeilge and mathematical studies, a higher diploma in education and an MA in nua-Ghaeilge. He was also awarded a PhD in education from the University of Lincoln in the UK.

Pat brings vast experience to his role as principal of Borris Vocational School.

Pat commenced his career as a teacher of Irish and mathematics in St Mary’s Academy CBS Carlow, where he spent ten happy years teaching both subjects.

In 2012, he was seconded to the Professional Development Service for Teachers. Up until 2015, Pat worked as an advisor to schools, working and supporting them through the school self-evaluation process in promoting the teaching of numeracy across the curriculum.

Then, between 2015 and 2017, he worked as a team leader with responsibility for teacher professional development in a range of programmes and subjects up to and including leaving certificate level.

Since the summer of 2017, Pat has been the principal of Patrician Presentation Secondary School in Fethard.

Pat looks forward to working collaboratively with all partners in the school community, to ensuring the best possible student care, learning outcomes and learning environment for students to thrive in their development and wellbeing in Borris Vocational School.

Pat has been appointed at a challenging time for schools nationwide as they continue to implement Covid-19 restrictions to keep their schools safe.

“Schools in general have been following the guidelines extremely well and the adherence to the guidelines has been very commendable,” said Pat, who particularly thanked his students, staff and the wider school community for their continued efforts.

