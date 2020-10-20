Councillor Brian gets the right answer

The Horse Box @ Doyle’s

Doyle’s Royal Oak Stores is a busy spot and, so, when the government started to issue restrictions and advice about social distancing, owner Denis Mullin had to come up with ways of how to make his business stay open in a safe way.

They already had a great trade in coffee and, so, after a few different ideas, they decided to take the coffee end of the business outside altogether.

They found a repurposed horsebox that had been used as a mobile bar for occasions, like weddings.

With the wedding industry pretty much descimated for 2020, the horsebox from where champagne and whiskey would normally be dispensed, was pretty redundant. With Denis’ intervention, the horsebox has been reinvented again, this time as a hip coffee dock.

“We wanted to try something different and quirky. Something that can be a different experience for our customers while maintaining the same warm and bubbly environment customers would receive in our shop,” Denis explained.

After some research, they decided to use Warbler & Wren coffee and staff members Cillian Doyle, Adam Rudkins and Meadow Reddy are their in-house baristas.

“The Horsebox @ Doyle’s is not only a great addition to the Royal Oak, but also to Bagenalstown,” local business owner Grá Ní Meachair of Roots ‘N’ Ends salon said. “Yes, I love my coffee, but not only that, isn’t it lovely to be handed a coffee with a friendly smile in the morning? An all-round very enjoyable experience.”

“It can be hard to start a new venture in the midst of a pandemic, but knowing the impact it can have on the local people of our community makes it all worthwhile,” Denis concluded. “Seeing grandparents treating their grandchildren to hot chocolate while they catch up with their sons and daughters with a coffee makes it really special.’’

The Horse Box @ Doyle’s is open Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 3pm.