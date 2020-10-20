Pharmacist has conditions attached to registration after patient’s suicide

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in the south Dublin area this morning, involving the search of a single, heavily fortified compound.

The search operation was conducted by CAB in conjunction with Crumlin District personnel and supported by the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Air Support Unit, Armed Support Unit and the Customs Dog Unit. Today’s operation is part of an ongoing investigation being conducted by the Criminal Assets Bureau and Crumlin District Detective Unit.

During the operation this morning two males were arrested and detained for money laundering offences. They are currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Garda stations within the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The following items of note were seized this morning:

Ten motorcycles including BMW and Harley Davidson

BMW car

Ford Ranger jeep

Volkswagen Scirocco

€4,000 in cash

Prior to today’s search, the investigation has resulted in the seizure of:

€125,417 cash

£7,600 cash

$674 cash

Today’s search operation targeted a criminal grouping aligned to a number of Organised Crime Groups involved in drug trafficking and organised criminality nationally. Today marks a significant development in an ongoing money laundering and proceeds of crime investigation.