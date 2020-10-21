Covid-19 in Ireland: Latest county-by-county data

By Muireann Duffy

The introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 for the entire country from midnight tonight will be a six-week effort to see incidence rates across the Republic fall from the highs currently being recorded.

Cavan now has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 according to data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre (HPSC) with a staggering rate of 909.7, followed by Meath with 590.6.

As numbers spiked throughout Ireland, Tipperary and Waterford both recorded much slower increases in their incidence rates, but have now both surpassed the 100 mark on 114.7 and 154.9.

[media=datawrapper]kmwlc[/media]

Neighbouring Kilkenny has also maintained a relatively low rate, currently 167.3, while Wicklow has managed to slow their rate of increase down, giving them the second lowest figure in the country with 123.6.

Despite some counties having rates of the virus well below the national average, every single county has reported an upward trend in case numbers in the past two weeks.

Leitrim has noted the largest percentage increase in cases, going from 9 on October 5th to 81 on October 19th, representing a 800 per cent jump.

Cavan and Meath both recorded case number increases in excess of 550 per cent, while Mayo, Wexford and Waterford saw their numbers rise by more that 400 per cent during the same period.

[media=datawrapper]Zx8xT[/media]

Far from being an outlier in Europe, the recent spike in cases recorded in the Republic is a trend being experienced throughout Europe.

According to data published by the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC) today, the small landlocked principality of Andorra, between Spain and France, has the highest 14-day incidence rate in the continent with 1644.8.

The Czech Republic has the highest rate of any European country on 975.8, followed by Belgium on 867.1.

Following the introduction of stricter measures in a number of their largest cities, France has a 14-day rate per 100,000 of 441.6, while the UK is contending with a rate of 348.7 following the announcement of their new tiered system of regional restrictions.

[media=datawrapper]25tbp[/media]

Back at home, capacity in Intensive Care Units continues to be a worry, with more and more people requiring hospitalisation due to Covid-19.

As of 11am this morning, there were 323 people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals around the country, 34 of whom were being treated in ICUs.

[media=datawrapper]j6bBy[/media]

Ireland’s Level 5 restrictions will come into effect from midnight tonight, with a new system of fines being adopted to ensure people adhere to the new restrictions.

From Thursday, all non-essential retailers will be forced to close, while pubs and restaurants will only be permitted to serve takeaway food.

No households visits will be allowed, unless you qualify to form a social bubble, the criteria for which is explained here.