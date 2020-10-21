Developer of unfinished estate ‘did not go off in a golden carriage’

By Suzanne Pender

THE developer of an unfinished housing estate in Ballinabranna was described as not “one of those developers who went off in a golden carriage … he had his troubles, too, his back was to the wall”.

At last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, members were discussing progress on Gort na Gréine in Ballinabranna, an unfinished housing estate with “extensive works” to be carried out. For four years, the residents have engaged with the council in the hope that the local authority would take the estate in charge; however, with no funding available, the process has been slow.

Director of services Michael Rainey stated that extensive works need to be carried out at Gort na Gréine, but there was “no funding available to complete these works”. He stated, however, that the council had “engaged with the developer and a third party, which may allow the council to take it in charge”.

Cllr Michael Doran pointed out that it was four years since the residents looked to have the estate taken in charge and “not a lot has happened since”. He stated there were house “semi-done”, wastewater issues and road surfaces to be completed. He urged the council to work with the developer to bring the estate into order.

“How was this allowed to happen and leave the residents like this?” demanded cllr Adrienne Wallace. “Where’s the accountability? This is deeply unfair – the developer just expects the public to pick up the bill,” she argued.

Cllr Arthur McDonald asked if the council could be in a position to take over the site, including the remaining unfinished houses, in lieu of completing works on the site. “I accept the developer had moved on and the funding isn’t there,” he said. Cllr McDonald pointed to the urgency in getting the work done, adding there were potholes on the site that “children can fall into”.

Cllr John Cassin asked how many more estates in the county are now “left like this”. He also asked about the bonds available and changes to the planning process in recent years, which now ensure there are no expiry dates on bonds.

Cllr Andy Gladney came to the defence of the developer, adding that he “wasn’t one of those developers who went off on a golden carriage”.

“He had his troubles, too, and his back was to the wall. It’s not a case where he pulled the plug because he had all his money made out of it … that’s not the case,” said cllr Gladney. “He had serious problems and I know the family, and if ye knew what they were, you’d feel sorry for him, too. He’s a genuine, decent guy … a man that would have always honoured and finished his work,” cllr Gladney added.

Mr Rainey stated that there were 61 estates in the county not taken in charge. Of those, 22 have requested to be taken in charge and 29 have security bonds in place. He said that four estates expected to be completed and taken in charge this year, with works ongoing in a further eight estates.

“We will be commencing three of four more in 2020. There is a considerable amount of work to be done, but there simply aren’t sufficient funds,” said Mr Rainey.

He accepted there was “lessons learned” from the past and added that the developer of Gort na Gréine was “very decent to deal with right through this process”.