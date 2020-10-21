House party fines will be last resort – GRA

The Garda Representative Association (GRA) says it wasn’t consulted about proposals to introduce fines for people hosting or attending house parties.

A new bill aims to allow gardaí to issue fines of €1,000 to people who refuse to leave a party, while organisers could face a penalty of the same amount for a first offence.

If someone is caught throwing a party a third time, they could be fined €2,500 or face six months in prison.

Jim Mulligan, president of the Garda Representative Association, says they’ll only be handed out as a last resort.

Reckless behaviour

Mr Mulligan said: “Obviously there has been reckless behaviour, obviously the Government has looked at this and reviewed the situation before coming up with this legislation.”

He added: “It’s been few and far between thankfully [gardaí having to enforce measures] and hopefully it will continue like that our members would prefer to be advising people and people heeding that advice, and that the use of these measures is a very last resort.”

Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe believes only a small number of people will be fined for breaching new Covid-19 rules.

Mr Donohoe has insisted the fines will only apply to a minority.

Minority

“It’s important to emphasise that before fines like this are even issued by An Garda Síochána, they will take every step to ask for the behaviour to cease. In the small number of cases they will be needed, they will be issued and they will help with reducing the spread of the disease.”