HSE will reimburse blood test charge

By Suzanne Pender

MEDICAL card patients have been urged to contact the HSE to be reimbursed for blood tests if they were charged at their GP surgery.

Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor this week sought to clarify the matter, which has been a source of confusion among the public for months.

Reportedly, medical card patients are being charged for blood tests by their GPs, even though the HSE has stressed that these tests are covered by the card.

“People can appeal the matter to the HSE, not their doctor, and there is no timescale on that,” deputy Murnane O’Connor told The Nationalist this week. “We have helped several people make the application to the HSE to claim it back,” she added.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor stated that the contract between the HSE, the Department of Health and the medical profession governing this area needs to be changed.

GPs have maintained that their now 40-year-old contract with the HSE, which is currently being renegotiated, does not include the provision of blood tests for medical card patients. However, the HSE insists that it does.

“That contract needs to change,” insisted deputy Murnane. “I also think people with serious medical conditions should automatically be entitled to a medical card, people with long-term illness or seriously ill, the medical card should be automatic,” she said.