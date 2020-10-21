Latest Covid-19 figures

There was better news on Wednesday evening on the Covid-19 front in Carlow with less than five cases reported.

The exact figure is not known, between zero and 4, but it is the lowest case number in the country confirmed today.

It is also the lowest number of daily cases reported in Carlow in a week. The daily figure has flucutated between 6-21 cases per day.

There have been 116 Carlow cases in the last two weeks. The county still has one of the lowest rates in the county with only four counties having small rates. Notably, two of these counties are also in the south east, Kilkenny and Waterford.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3 additional deaths related to Covid-19 today in Ireland.

There has now been a total of 1,868 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday 20 October, the HPSC has been notified of 1,167 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 53,422 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

538 are men / 627 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 33 years old

263 in Dublin, 142 in Meath, 137 in Cork, 86 in Cavan and theremaining 539 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today, 314 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. 27 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The behaviour of every individual is the most effective defence we have against the spread of Covid-19.

“Everyone needs to stay at home, other than for essential reasons. Follow the public health advice and treat everyone that you come into contact with as though they are a close contact of someone with Covid-19 – keep your distance, avoid meeting others.

We are facing a big challenge, but we have faced this challenge before, and that means we know how to suppress this virus, by following the public health advice in everything we do.”