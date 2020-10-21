Mensana celebrated tenth birthday in style

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Members of the Carlow Mensana Festival committee at the launch of the new website www.carlowmentalhealth.ie: Kathleen Chada, Olive Fanning, Rose Sheppard, Jo Donohoe, Marion Kelly and Jannette O’Brien

THE Mensana festival celebrated its tenth birthday in style, despite late changes due to the recent Covid-19 restrictions.

This year’s festival, which featured talks, workshops, music and storytelling, which were all streamed online, was described as “a resounding success”.

Plans for some public events had to be shelved at a late stage, but the mental health festival volunteers rose to the task.

“This year was challenging,” said Jo Donohoe. “We had to change and connect with people in different ways. To be honest, it was a resounding success. The feedback was really, really good.”

The events were streamed live on Facebook and can still be found on the page. Organisers noticed that people continued to go back to the page to view videos days after the talk itself. “We reached more people as a result. I am aware some people may not be on Facebook or tech-savvy, but we definitely reached more people.”

Wibbly Wobbly Wendy held a storytelling event for kids as part of Mensana

Mary Clare Harte’s ***How to quieten your mind*** talk attracted almost 4,000 views alone. The festival Facebook stats showed that there had been 17,500 clicks, views, likes and comments on its posts in recent weeks.

Jo said that the festival had learned many lessons from running this year’s festival online that can benefit future activities.

There were many highlights of the festival, including an interactive storytelling session with Wibbly Wobbly Wendy, which was a great draw for families and a way for children to engage with their feelings. Another great event was a ‘positive vibes’ challenge by the Backline. The Backline is a local group which was set up during Covid-19 to keep people connected, with musical challenges and local musicians performing those challenges.

Rugby pundit Brent Pope was this year’s guest speaker. Brent has been open about his mental health battles and has experienced anxiety throughout his life.

Emma Dunbar hosted a ‘Walk it Out’ session in An Gardín Beo in Carlow as part of the Mensana Festival. Emma gave a mindful walking session using the beautiful grounds of An Gaidin Beo to reflect on the relationships we have with ourselves
Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

“He just spoke from the heart,” said Jo. “It was very personal and excellent. We had a huge number of men who listened to it on the day.”

Brent talked about mental health maintenance, including daily meditation, activity and enjoyment.

Brent Pope in his online talk as part of the Mensana festival

The Carlow Mental Health Association, www.carlowmentalhealth.ie, also launched its new website, with junior minister Mary Butler sending in a video message.

