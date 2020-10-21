No more going round the bend on Arles road

Tuesday, October 20, 2020

By Carmel Hayes

MADDENED motorists have said farewell at last to the notorious Arles bends. After countless years of planning, a €4.3 million road-straightening project has finally been completed.

The magnificently straight route has now opened to drivers, replacing the infamous accident black spot that was among the worst in the county. The Maidenhead Realignment Scheme bypassed the bends with the construction of a straight 2km stretch of road on the N80 between Stradbally and Carlow, about a kilometre from Arles village.

After 18 months of construction, minor finishing works have been completed and the new stretch of road has finally opened to traffic. The new section stretches from the townland of Ballynagall to the townland of Castletown, passing through the townlands of Maidenhead, Coolanowle and Kilcruise. Construction was carried out by Clonmel Enterprises Ltd, based in Naas, Co Kildare.


