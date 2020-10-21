RSA ask non-essential workers to cancel driving tests

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has announced that driving tests will continue under Level 5 restrictions, however, non-essential workers have been asked to cancel their tests.

This decision will be up to the individual as the RSA does not hold details that would identify the employment status of any customers among those who have been given a test date to sit a driving test over the next six weeks.

This means any scheduled driving tests will not be cancelled by the RSA.

The RSA also asked people to cancel their tests online and not by phone or email.

All cancelled slots will be given to those working in essential services or essential retail who are waiting on a test date.

Anyone travelling to a driving test centre to sit a driving test, and is an essential worker, is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions. The RSA has advised those who fall into this category to provide proof of appointment to show garda if stopped.

Theory tests

The Government has not classed the driver theory test as an essential service so all theory tests will be suspended for six weeks. Candidates who have a driver theory test scheduled up to November 30th will be contacted to notify them that their test will be rescheduled free of charge when the service resumes.

National Car Test (NCT)

The National Car Testing Service (NCTS) has been identified as an essential service. Anyone with an existing appointment to attend an NCT centre should attend as normal and is exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

Vehicle owners requiring retests should attend at the NCT test centre as normal.

Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing (CVRT)

The Commercial Vehicle Roadworthiness Testing service (CVRT) has been identified as an essential service and centres remain open.

Anyone with an appointment to attend a CVRT centre should attend as normal and are exempt from Level 5 travel restrictions.

Approved Driving Instructor (ADI)

Approved Driving Instructors have been classed as providing an essential service.

ADIs can continue to provide instruction during Level 5 to people who have a booking reserved to undergo a driving test (an appointment for a driving test).