Fifteen-year-old boy charged with serious assault

By Elizabeth Lee

A 15-year-old boy appeared before Carlow District Court this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into a serious incident that occurred in Carlow town on Monday.

The juvenile, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brought before Judge Geraldine McCarthy today and charged with section 3 assault. The charge arises from an incident in a Carlow town housing estate in the early hours of Monday morning, 19 October.

Defending solicitor Brendan O’Flaherty did not apply for bail while a social worker informed Judge McCarthy that she had concerns for the teenager’s safety.

Judge McCarthy remanded the boy in custody until next Wednesday 28 October to appear once again before Carlow District Court.