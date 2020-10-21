Temporary structure on Dublin Street served with enforcement notice

By Suzanne Pender

AN enforcement notice has been served on a temporary structure at 25 Dublin Street, Carlow, forcing the owner to remove it.

The controversial site has been the subject of lengthy legal proceedings over the past four years following the abrupt demolition of 25 Dublin Street over a bank holiday weekend in October 2016.

A subsequent High Court ruling deemed the demolition unlawful and site owner Joseph Germaine, trading as Slaneygio Ltd, was ultimately requested to rebuild the original property using the services of a conservation architect.

However, things took a further twist in recent weeks following the nationwide move to level 3 Covid-19 restrictions.

In order to continue trading, Slaneygio Ltd, who also operate the nearby Clink Boutique Hotel, erected a marquee at 25 Dublin Street and began using it as an outdoor dining area

The move sparked a lot of debate on social media, some supporting the effort to keep businesses trading and others questioning the judgement of using the site, given the huge upset its demolition had caused.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace raised the matter at last week’s meeting of Carlow Co Council. She stated that while Covid-19 has been tough on businesses and stressed the need to keep people working, she “didn’t think it was fair on other people who do follow the rules for them to use a site that wasn’t meant to be demolished.”

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue described it as a very sensitive issue, a business that employs almost 40 people at a time when people “want to keep working.”

“I don’t feel we should be seen as coming down hard on people, people who are trying to keep jobs going, families going and businesses afloat,” he stated.

Director of services Michael Rainey confirmed that Carlow Co Council had served an enforcement notice on 25 Dublin Street on Friday 9 October, asking the property owner to take down the temporary structure and put it out of use within four weeks. Mr Rainey accepted that it is a sensitive issue.

“I would ask property owners considering outdoor dining areas to engage with the council rather than erecting structures and hoping for the best,” said Mr Rainey.

Cllr John Cassin asked for an update on the rebuilding of 25 Dublin Street and questioned the delay. Cllr Fergal Browne remarked that within two court cases the ruling had been in the council’s favour and he, too, urged the owner to rebuild the property as soon as possible.

Mr Rainey confirmed that a conservational architect had been engaged by the council early this year, but no plan for the rebuilding of 25 Dublin Street was finalised.

“I’m not sure why, but, despite numerous requests from ourselves, the plans were not finalised. We are now seeking an alternative conservational architect,” Mr Rainey stated.