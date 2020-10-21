TG4 welcomes additional government funding of €1.9 million

TG4 have welcomed today’s announcement by the Minister for Media, Catherine Martin that an additional €1.9 million will be allocated to TG4 in 2020.

The additional funding is Covid-19 related and recognises the extra expenditure TG4 has needed to undertake this year to provide special Covid 19- related programming for viewers and to ensure that production is carried out in a safe environment.

The €1.9 million is in addition to the €3.5m funding that Minister Martin secured for TG4 in Budget 2021 to support the implementation of their strategy.

Director General of TG4 Alan Esslemont welcomed the announcement saying:

“It was very important to us in TG4 to demonstrate our solidarity with independent television companies this year and to attempt to retain employment in the sector.

“We also wanted to help schools and school children and we are extremely proud of the series ‘Cúla4 ar Scoil’ which is going from strength to strength.

“TG4 welcomes the statement given by Minister Catherine Martin today and we are very grateful to her and to the Department for the degree of confidence they have shown to have in TG4 as a Public Service Broadcaster. ”

Speaking today, Minister Martin said about the announcement:

“TG4 has done a terrific job in responding to the challenges posed by Covid-19, putting in place programming such as Cúla4 ar Scoil for younger audiences and providing important news and information to keep the public safe and well-informed. I’m delighted to be able to support them in this important work.”

She also said the additional funding will also assist TG4 to further strengthen its partnerships with independent production companies and secure ongoing employment in that sector.