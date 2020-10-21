Wonder woman Ciss beats Covid-19 and celebrates 100 years

By Charlie Keegan

A REMARKABLE Carlow lady has defied all the odds to survive Covid-19 and incredibly reach her 100th birthday today (Tuesday).

Ciss Brennan from Newtown, Nurney, Carlow has inspired all with her determination to beat the virus, then weeks later turn 100 years’ old.

Now at 100, Ciss can say with pride that she managed to survive two major world pandemics, the Covid-19 virus, which she battled and won, and also the Spanish flu, which was rampant between 1918 and 1920, infecting some 500 million people across the globe.

Ciss now struts with confidence into her 101st year as she celebrates her 100th birthday today with family.

From Newtown, Nurney, Co Carlow, but based in the family home of her daughter Phyllis in Clochristic, Milford, Carlow, this Tinryland original has become a well-known local character and beloved figure with family and friends alike. Her positivity and caring spirit can make even the most anxious person settle and her ‘don’t worry about it’ attitude is a mantra we should all try to live by (her family say it’s truly what’s gotten her to 100 with all her faculties still intact).

At the ripe age of 99 and being considered in the significantly ‘at risk’ category, Ciss was diagnosed with the dreaded Covid-19 virus in early August, causing worry and panic among all those close to her. The virus caused many side effects and led to a stroke, but Ciss is a true fighter and managed to come out the other side of the virus unscathed in comparison to many who were dealt the same blow.

With all of the formalities in place to try and contain the spread of the virus, Ciss’s family, with the guidance of medical professionals, decided to care for her at home.

Clearly, the family has played a major factor in her recovery and her daughters still work around the clock helping her to rehabilitate in a familiar environment, while paying attention to social distancing and ensuring the safety of this fine lady.

Ciss Brennan, originally Deane, was born on 20 October 1920 in Kilballyhue, Kellistown, Co Carlow, daughter to John and Margaret Deane. Her mother was Margaret Hearn, formerly of Co Waterford. She has outlived her six siblings (Mary Lynch, Mick Deane, Jack Deane, Jim Deane, Paddy Deane and Hannah Nolan).

Educated at Tinryland National School, she repeatedly tells many happy stories of this time in her life.

Unfortunately, she witnessed bereavement early in her childhood with the passing of her mother when she was only nine years’ old and, shortly afterwards, her brother Jack (16) passed away.

In her mid-teens, Ciss travelled to Dublin to work with her aunt Bride in a local convenience store and boarding house in the heart of the city. Ciss speaks kindly about her time in ‘The Big Smoke’ and cherishes the memories and friends she made there.

After her time in Dublin, she returned to Kilballyhue to live with her father John Deane, of whom she speaks with such great pride. Ciss played on the Tinryland camogie team and it was while playing a match in Nurney that she met her future husband Pakie Brennan.

Ciss’s father passed away in February 1951 and Ciss went on to marry Pakie on 17 June 1953. The couple had five children – two boys, Pat and Joe, and three daughters, Phyllis Delaney, Mary Kennedy and Jenny Butler. She is also the proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom she adores and enjoys their company so much when they visit her.

Sorrow came visiting with the passing of Pakie on 22 December 1988 at 68 years of age. Further tragedy was to follow four years later with the passing of her two grandsons to Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (Tommy Brennan died on 7 June 1992 aged seven and 12 weeks later his brother John Brennan died on 12 September 1992, aged six).

Ciss moved in with her daughter Phyllis and son in-law Liam Delaney some 30 odd years ago. The family love having their grandmother or, in some cases, great-grandmother around. Her reputation for being the life and soul of the party is evident by her passion for music and poetry. Often, you will find Ciss reciting a rhyme or two or humming along to country music by Daniel O’Donnell or Derek Ryan.

Ciss loves more than anything to entertain, and nobody goes home without a cuppa.

Her daughter Phyllis Delaney said: “Mam has always been a caring, protective and loving mother. Myself and my brother and sisters had a wonderful childhood, thanks to her and Dad.”

Ciss has no plans on how she’s going to spend the presidential cheque from Áras on Uachtaráin, but she’s sure she won’t have any problems finding uses for it. Ciss’s mobility might have slowed down a little in the past year or so, but she continues to have a great interest in family, friends and life in general.

For her 90th birthday, a party was held for Ciss, but this time around things will be a little different. Phyllis says: “We’ll have a small gathering, but we’ll make sure she is spoiled rotten and the centre of attention. We hope to have a Mass, but this will be up to the Covid-19 guidelines.”

Every year provides its fair share of centenarians, but 20 October 2020 will surely be remembered far and wide for the fact that Ciss Brennan from Newtown not only reached three figures in age, but defeated Covid-19 along the way in reaching that outstanding milestone.