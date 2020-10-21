Words of comfort as Carlow enters new lockdown

“WE are in this together … we are doing this for one another.”

As Carlow and Ireland enter further restrictions this week that will cause upheaval across society, Bishop of Kildare and Leighlin Denis Nulty offered some words of comfort. The government has placed level 5 restrictions, which would which bring large sectors of the country to a halt. Many thousands of Carlow people face losing their jobs, at least temporarily.

“Life doesn’t stop, but Covid has taken the foundations out of all the structure of our lives, whether it’s church, civic society, the voluntary or business community. Everybody is affected,” said Bishop Nulty. “The mantra holds true: we are in this together. The people of Carlow have done really well in holding the line. Let’s keep it like that.”

Bishop Nulty said that people needed to mind their mental health, particularly in the coming weeks. “We all try to work very strictly within guidelines and hold tight. We are doing this for one another. There is no other agenda in town except to care and protect people from Covid.”

Increased restrictions are expected to hit the hospitality sector and retail the hardest. Fairgreen shopping centre manager John Brophy expressed sympathy with the many shop workers who face more upset after a year of turmoil.

“You see the impact on employees who worked in the various shops, how difficult it was first to be laid off. Then they come back with those nerves about doing so. Then when it seems that things are relatively back to normal, you are faced again with the prospect with being off work again. All of that must be very difficult to people.”

During the first lockdown, just four businesses at the centre were open, but Mr Brophy is hopeful that more businesses could trade this time, with the government expected to deem more retail businesses essential.

If Carlow shops have an online presence, Mr Brophy appealed for people to check websites first before going to the likes of Amazon.

Funerals under level 5 originally would just see ten people attend but this has been changed back to the current level 25. Bishop Nulty said some large families were already facing difficulties with funeral with the current numbers.

All schools are set to remain open, including third-level institutes under levels 4 or 5. Vice-president of Carlow College Helen Maher said it had been operating under level 4 guidelines since the start of the academic year. All tutorials and lectures are taking place online, with staff trained to deliver live lectures online.