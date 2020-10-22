Body of a woman and infant found in Dublin

Thursday, October 22, 2020

The body of a woman and an infant boy have been discovered in Dublin today.

The body of a woman was found at Lower Road, Strawberry Beds in Lucan at 3:45 am after reports of a pedestrian seen acting suspiciously at the M50 toll plaza bridge.

Following this incident, Gardaí went to a house in Lucan where an 7-month-old baby boy was found in an unresponsive condition. He was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The results of post-mortem examinations will determine the course of Garda investigations.

At this stage investigating Gardaí are treating these incidents as a family tragedy and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

