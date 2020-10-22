Call and collect service will find your books

WHILE Carlow Library is not fully open, you can still request books.

During the summer, Carlow County Council Library Service launched the ‘Call and Collect’ initiative for people around the county who require library books. This was an extension of the ‘Bag of Books’ initiative which ensured that those cocooning were able to receive their library books through the Community Response Team in county buildings.

Library service staff have been busy working behind the scenes putting plans in place to safely provide a limited lending service to the people around the county in need of reading material. Library staff will make every effort within current constraints to locate specific requests, and more general stock selections will be available. When ready, your books can be collected at a prearranged time and date from your local library branch while adhering to all the health and safety protocols in place during Covid-19.

To make your request, please contact your local library by email at [email protected] or by phone to the following numbers: Carlow – 059 912 9705; Tullow – 059 013 6299; Muinebheag – 059 912 9703/705; and Borris – 059 9170350.

Don’t forget, you can access library services online, and these online services will continue to be available at www.carlowlibraries.ie as we move through the reopening phases.

You can join the library online, download eBooks and eAudiobooks, read eMagazines and eNewspapers, take eLearning or eLanguage courses, watch or listen to storytime on our social media channels, fill out and return the Covid Time Capsule forms or listen to The Talking Newspaper on iTunes, Spotify and Google Podcasts.