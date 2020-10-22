Concern for low-income families and pensioners as higher fuel bills kick in

By Suzanne Pender

SINN Féin’s Kathleen Funchion has raised concerns for elderly people and those on lower incomes, whose planned energy upgrades to their homes have not happened due to Covid-19 but will be hit with higher fuel bills due to the carbon tax increase.

“The Better Energy Warmer Homes Scheme aims to improve the energy efficiency and warmth of homes owned by pensioners and people on lower incomes. It is a vital scheme that aims to reduce energy costs for those who can least afford them, through the installation of insulation, lagging jackets or heating upgrades,” she explained,

“However, due to Covid restrictions this year, a backlog of over 7,300 has now developed under this scheme according to information Sinn Féin has received from the minister.

“Given the fact that approximately 3,000 homes are completed each year, this amounts to a backlog of almost two-and-a-half years’ work,” said deputy Funchion.

“This figure is incredible and includes 74 homes here in Carlow and 95 in Kilkenny, a total of 169,” she added.

Deputy Funchion remarked that in the absence of these planned works, many vulnerable people won’t have energy upgrades made to their homes anytime soon and are now facing a cold winter with higher energy bills.

“This will be compounded by the decision to increase the carbon tax by 29%, which will push up fuel prices.

“Combined with the increase in the electricity PSO and price hikes from energy providers, people will be facing a three-pronged attack in energy costs at the time they can least afford it,” she said.

“We have called for the government to change tack when it comes to the carbon tax. Financially penalising people who have no alternatives is only going to make their situation worse,” said deputy Funchion.

“The government announced millions more for retrofitting in the budget but, while welcome and much-needed, this funding is of no use if the work isn’t being done on the ground.

“This needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency, given the time of year and the impact the cold weather will have on those living in poorly insulated homes this winter,” deputy Funchion concluded.