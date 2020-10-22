Gardaí investigating all circumstances surrounding death of woman and baby

James Cox

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a body of a woman and the unexplained death of an infant boy in Lucan, Co Dublin.

The body was discovered on the Lower Road, Strawberry Beds, Lucan, while the unexplained death of the boy occurred at a house in Lucan.

Advertisement

The post mortem on the woman will take place tomorrow.

A post mortem on the infant boy has been completed, the results of the post mortem are not being released for operational reasons. The primary focus of the investigation team at this time is the preparation of an investigation file for the Coroner in respect of the still unexplained death of the infant boy.

Investigating gardaí continue to liaise with the family and are not currently seeking anyone else in connection with the deaths.

The family of the mother and child have appealed for privacy at this sad time.