Latest Carlow Covid-19 figures

There was unfortunately another high number of Covid-19 cases confirmed in Carlow on Thursday evening.

A further 22 cases were reported in the county today as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19.

It is the highest daily Carlow figure since 1 May.

There have been a staggering 138 new cases of Covid-19 in the county in the last 14 days. It is a sharp increase and the rate of increase in Carlow is the highest since figures first began to be published in April.

1,066 new cases of Covid-19 were reported today nationally.

Of the cases notified:

536 are men / 528 are women

67% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 32 years old

244 in Dublin, 104 in Galway, 98 in Cork, 92 in Meath and the remaining 528 cases are spread across all remaining counties.

As of 2pm today 313 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 37 are in ICU. 20 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “We are now in Level 5 because the disease is at very serious levels in our country and posing a significant risk to public health.

“We all need to stay at home, except for essential work and exceptional circumstances. If you are a confirmed case self isolate at home, if you are a close contact of a confirmed case restrict your movements at home, if you are experiencing symptoms or believe you are a close contact – restrict your movements and contact your GP.”

Dr. Heather Burns, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The 14-day incidence was at 3 per 100,000 at the end of June, today it is 302 per 100,000 population. The risk of you being exposed to Covid-19 is now 100 times greater than it was 4 months ago. Please limit your risk by staying at home and following public health advice.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said “The reproduction number is 1.3 -1.4 nationally. Our collective goal now is to suppress transmission of the virus and bring our case numbers to manageable levels. If we work hard together to get the reproduction number to 0.5, we should succeed in reducing cases to below 100 a day in six weeks time.”

Dr Colm Henry, Chief Clinical Officer, HSE, said: “Based on our experience, widespread community transmission results in spread to vulnerable groups in congregated settings. The single most effective measure to protect vulnerable groups, including nursing homes, is to reduce community transmission significantly. Every one of us has a role to play to achieve this.”