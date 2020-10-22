Lorraine’s innovative idea could be a game changer for businesses

By Joe Barrett

A KILLESHIN woman who now lives in Carlow currently heads up a major company that employs approximately 1,000 people. Lorraine Butler, originally from Upper Rossmore, Killeshin, is one of seven daughters of Tom and Mena Kelly.

Lorraine is the chief executive of CPM Ireland, the leading field sales company in the country. A hugely respected figure in Irish business, last year she won the CEO accolade in the Image Businesswoman of the Year awards.

She is now overseeing the launch of CPM’s multi-million euro initiative Shopt, which involves the integration of physical and digital selling. For the past 18 months, Lorraine has been working on a number of projects where technology would supplement people in the retail sector. Shopt is one of these initiatives, which integrates physical and digital selling, and with Covid-19 and the climate agenda, it comes at a very opportune time.

Customers earn cash rewards by stocking certain products, expanding their brand range, answering surveys and acting on brand content. The majority of large brands have 40% to 60% field sales across the convenience and on-trade retailers in Ireland and really struggle to talk to the entire customer base about brands and offers.

Shopt gives brands access to customers in a really cost-effective way and rewards retailers at the same time. The figures speak for themselves. If a sales rep does ten calls a day, the average cost is €30 to €50, but with Shopt it works out at about 60 cents. The app essentially supports the physical rep in ways that we have never seen before in this country.

Lorraine said: “This is an extremely exciting initiative for CPM, which myself and the team have been working on in Ireland for nearly two years now. This fits in nicely with our digital and sustainability strategy, because both are serviced by this really creative, innovative and yet simple initiative. The feedback to date in Northern Ireland and Britain is really encouraging and we are very confident that is going to be the case throughout the Republic of Ireland.

“CPM’s focus is to work with our clients to understand how we can continuously do more sales with the same or less budget. A sure way to achieve this is to use technology such as Shopt as part of the sales process. It was clear to us over the last few years that digital involvement in the sales process was needed and we have always prioritised technology solutions to support sales processes.

“The speed at which customers are adopting technology solutions to support the sales process really expedited the need for evolution of digital selling in field sales. Shopt will be a huge part of that now, as we continue to build our business significantly across the Republic of Ireland in a very responsible way.”