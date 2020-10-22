  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Man charged in relation to assault during demonstration in Dublin

Man charged in relation to assault during demonstration in Dublin

Thursday, October 22, 2020

Digital Desk Staff

Gardaí investigating an assault on a woman that occurred on Saturday, 12th September in the Dublin 2 area have arrested and charged a man in connection with this incident.

The incident occurred during a demonstration on Kildare Street on the afternoon of Saturday, 12th September.

Advertisement

The woman, aged in her 50s, sustained a number of facial injuries during the assault and later attended Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation carried out by gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station has led to a man in his 20s being arrested this morning in connection with this assault.

He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court Number 3, tomorrow morning.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Risk of being exposed to Covid-19 ‘100 times greater than four months ago’

Thursday, 22/10/20 - 9:56pm

Gardaí investigating all circumstances surrounding death of woman and baby

Thursday, 22/10/20 - 9:19pm

Covid-19: HSE denies ignoring pleas for help amid claims nursing home was abandoned 

Thursday, 22/10/20 - 8:53pm