Man charged in relation to assault during demonstration in Dublin

Digital Desk Staff
Gardaí investigating an assault on a woman that occurred on Saturday, 12th September in the Dublin 2 area have arrested and charged a man in connection with this incident.
The incident occurred during a demonstration on Kildare Street on the afternoon of Saturday, 12th September.
The woman, aged in her 50s, sustained a number of facial injuries during the assault and later attended Tallaght Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
An investigation carried out by gardaí at Pearse Street Garda Station has led to a man in his 20s being arrested this morning in connection with this assault.
He was detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.
He has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court Number 3, tomorrow morning.