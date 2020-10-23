A reminder from the HSE, Carlow County Council and the Gardai on when to isolate

  • Home >
Friday, October 23, 2020

The HSE, Carlow County Council and the Gardai are reminding people that have Covid 19 symptoms of the necessity to isolate themselves from everyone and contact a GP.

  • If you’re concerned about any symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP.
  • If you’re  waiting for the results of a test, stay at home, away from others. Your household contacts must also stay at home while you are waiting for the result of your test.
  • If you’re the close contact of a case – stay at home and restrict your movements for 14 days.
  • If you receive a positive test result – you need to stay at home, and isolate yourself from others for 10 days. For more information go to www.hse.ie/coronavirus

As Level 5 restrictions apply, the HSE, Carlow County Council and An Garda Siochana are urging people in Co. Carlow to remain vigilant, comply with the restrictions and remember four simple things they can do to help:

  1. Reduce your contacts with other people.

  1. Wear a mask.

  1. Keep your distance.

  1. Wash your hands.

We may all feel that we’re ok, and that this advice is for others. But remember, we are all in this together and every single one of us needs to do the very best we can to prevent the spread of the virus and keep each other safe.

Information about level 5 restrictions is at www.gov.ie

