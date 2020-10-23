Brexit deal ‘doable but difficult’, says Coveney

Thomson Reuters

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he believed Britain and the European Union could reach a trade deal now the talks were back on track, but added the issues of fair competition and fisheries hampering an accord were “still very much there”.

“I believe a deal is doable, but difficult,” Mr Coveney said.

“When we got a deal done this time last year, a lot of people were predicting that there would be a no-deal Brexit. We’re seeing history repeat itself now,” Mr Coveney, who played a key role in last year’s divorce treaty, told RTÉ.

“I think a deal can be done, I’ve said that for quite some time. What we have now, after all sorts of politics being played, is a process that is back on track,” he said, adding, however, that both sides remained “miles apart” on fishing.