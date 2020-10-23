Carlow TD defends her vote on Mother and Baby Homes Bill

Carlow TD Deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has defended her vote in favour of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Bill.

The bill provided for a database of mother and children residents of these homes to be sent to Tusla, which raised concerns about their ability to access the information held by the Child and Family Agency.

Under a 2004 act, the remaining archives will be sealed for 30 years.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor, in a post on Facebook on Friday, said:

“I want to assure you all that my vote last night had nothing to do with wanting to hide or bury Ireland’s shameful history of the Mother and Baby homes. In fact, my vote last night was totally to the contrary.”

Deputy Murnane O’Connor said the vote was about “protecting records”.

“The legislation needs to be passed by October 30th or the database will be effectively destroyed. We simply cannot allow this important information to be lost, which is why I voted the way I did last night and why this legislation was passed urgently.

“This Bill aims to protect and preserve the records of the Commission, not to put them beyond reach. It aims to grab a once in a lifetime opportunity to safeguard an invaluable database so that it is not destroyed, but, rather, can be used to support future information and tracing services.

Deputy Murnane O’Connor added: “It is so important that you understand that this legislation is not about sealing the archive. When the Commission was established in 2015, it was set up under the Commission of Investigations Act 2004. That was a decision taken by the Government at that time. That Act says that the archive created by Commission will be given to the Department for Children, before moving to the National Archives in 30 years’ time.

“The Mother and Baby Homes Commission, in the course of their work, created a database of every woman and child who were resident in the main Homes, and when they passed through. Given the personal data contained in this database, the Commission felt that they were legally required to delete this database before handing over the report at the end of this month, effectively destroying it.

“The database is the result of painstaking work and would be effectively irreplaceable. It will be of enormous value for future information and tracing purposes in line with a robust statutory framework. The Bill being brought forward by Minister O’Gorman seeks to prevent the destruction and safeguards the database by providing a legislative basis for the Commission to transfer the database to Tusla. If the Bill failed to pass through the Oireachtas by the 30th October, the database will be lost forever.

“I want to assure you all that ultimately, this legislation is about preserving valuable information, not putting it beyond reach.

Minister O’Gorman proposes to bring forward two amendments to the Bill. The first will require the Commission to engage with those who have given testimony to the Confidential Committee to ascertain their preference to remain anonymous or to allow the record of their story within the archive to bear their name.

“The second amendment will ensure that a full archive is given to the Minister. This will maintain a single sealed archive, while still ensuring that the database and related records can transfer to Tusla and remain available for use in accordance with existing and future Law.

“The Minister has also stated that it was his intention to ask the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children, Disability, Equality and Integration to lead a re-examination of the legal and ethical issues surrounding access to personal information within the archive.

He has committed that he will also engage with the Attorney General on this point with a view to finding a resolution that can allow former residents to access their own personal information in the archive.

“I would like to let you know that the final report of the Mother and Baby Homes Commission is due to be given to the Minister at the end of this month. The report will be published after a short period during which the various recommendations will be considered by Government.”