Children’s Minister must explain why he ignored Data Protection Commissioner’s advice – Funchion

Carlow Kilkenny TD Kathleen Funchion has called for an explanation while the government proceeded with the controversial Mother and Baby Homes Bill despite warnings from the Data Protection Commissioner of its legality.

It has emerged the Data Protection Commissioner had advised the Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman that the legislation breaches existing Irish and EU law on the accessibility of personal data.

Deputy Funchion said: “Throughout this, survivors, their families, their legal representatives and their advocates have been very clear that this Bill has been totally unacceptable.

“The Minister has dismissed their concerns and cast them aside. He has consistently defended this Bill, despite numerous issues being highlighted.

“However, it has now been reported that the Data Protection Commission had advised the Children’s Minister that this Bill would breach the Irish and EU law on the accessibility of personal data.

“This confirms many of the fears that survivors have expressed and highlights the inappropriate way in which the minister has approached this bill throughout.

“The minister must explain what advice he received from the Data Protection Commissioner and how he responded to their recommendation.

“Survivors and their families deserve to know why this has been allowed to take place.”